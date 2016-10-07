BISMARCK — A McHenry County social worker avoided jail time but must resign and surrender her social work license after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor stemming from a drowning-related investigation that also led to charges against several state Department of Human Services officials.

Cheryl Johnson's sentencing last week concluded a far-reaching case that has spurred ongoing efforts to reform how child care facilities are licensed and regulated in North Dakota.

In a plea agreement with the prosecution, Johnson pleaded guilty to refusing to perform her duty as a public servant, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and $3,000 fine.

She admitted that she allowed the KidQuarters child care center in Velva, N.D., to operate after its license had expired on June 1, 2015. A week later, 5-year-old Gracelyn Aschenbrenner was found unresponsive in the Velva city pool while under KidQuarters' care. The girl remained on life support until she died about three weeks later at a Fargo hospital.

Johnson, 60, of Towner, N.D., also entered an Alford plea to a misdemeanor charge related to allegedly false statements she made to a state crime bureau agent about KidQuarters' staff-to-child ratios and licensure status. Under the Alford plea, Johnson maintained her innocence but acknowledged there's enough evidence for a jury to convict her.

Gracelyn's mother and her attorney objected to the Alford plea. In explaining why the state agreed to it, Assistant McHenry County State's Attorney Kathleen Murray wrote that while there was sufficient evidence to convict Johnson, "the State is also aware of the problems associated with the DHS policies and procedures relating to day care licenses that might be used as a defense."

Johnson stated in her written plea that when she made the statements, "I did not subjectively believe them to be false, based on unwritten policies and informal practices" of DHS.

Department officials have since acknowledged that providers were allowed to operate with a lapsed license as long as they filed their completed paperwork with their county licensing office by midnight of the expiration date.

"It's pretty clear that there was a historical practice of this, and that was relied upon by staff at multiple levels of the licensing process," said Johnson's attorney, Lloyd Suhr of Bismarck.

Johnson was sentenced to 360 days of unsupervised probation and $325 in fees. She received a deferred imposition of sentence, meaning the convictions will be cleared from her public record 61 days after she completes probation. She also must resign her position with McHenry County and surrender her license on Oct. 14.

Felony charges of tampering with public records and criminal conspiracy were dismissed with prejudice and cannot be refiled later.

Suhr said the yearlong case was "a very stressful time" for Johnson and took longer than it should have, "and she wanted some closure in her life."

"Obviously this was a tragedy from the outset, and I think the blame was cast in a lot of places that it didn't belong," he said.

Johnson also agreed to testify against any DHS employees if they're charged in the future related to the death of Aschenbrenner and licensing issues by Heather Tudor, the KidQuarters operator.

Tudor pleaded guilty in March to felony child neglect and operating an unlicensed child care facility. She's serving three years of probation and is banned from operating or working in a child care center.

Former McHenry County State's Attorney Cassey Breyer brought charges in February against five current or former DHS officials, including Executive Director Maggie Anderson, accusing them of impeding the investigation and allowing KidQuarters to operate unlicensed. But charges against Anderson and three others were dismissed, and the fifth person resolved her case through a pretrial diversion agreement, without having to enter a guilty plea.

An advisory group formed by Gov. Jack Dalrymple began working in April on ways to improve the child care licensing process, including no longer allowing for backdating of licenses.

The state auditor's office also released a highly critical audit of DHS in August, finding that the department didn't properly monitor or suspend child care providers and notify parents "after confirmed knowledge of activities that jeopardize the health and safety of children."

State Rep. Kathy Hogan, D-Fargo, who serves on the advisory group, said it plans to meet after the Legislative Audit and Fiscal Review Committees goes through the DHS audit on Thursday, in case lawmakers have additional recommendations for the group to consider.

"I think there's still just a lot of issues on the table," she said.