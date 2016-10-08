AgweekTV: Farmers check out ports
The North Dakota Soybean Council's “See For Yourself" program recently took a group of area farmers to the west coast to get a closer look at ag in that part of the country, and how North Dakota crops are used, transported, and shipped in that region. AgweekTV went along for a look at the port of Kalama in southwest Washington, located on the Columbia River.
