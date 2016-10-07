North Dakota State University Extension Service facing cuts

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The North Dakota State University extension service is looking at cutting nine full-time-equivalent positions from its current 264 FTE positions in the 2017-2019 biennium.

"It's a challenging time," says Chris Boerboom, extension director, who stresses the organization is determined to maintain the quality of services it now provides.

Because of state budget problems, North Dakota Gov. Jack Dalrymple has directed state government agencies to craft 2017 to 2019 biennium budgets at 90 percent of the 2015 to '17 spending levels.

The extension service, which provides a wide range of services to North Dakotans, received $28.5 million of its $54.4 million 2015 to 2017 budget from the state general fund. Other funding comes from the federal government, county governments, grants and soil conservation committees.

The extension service, like other state agencies, already is dealing with 6.55 percent cuts in state funding for the current budget. A freeze on replacing employees who retired or left for other positions has helped extension meet that reduction.

"Salary for people is our biggest expense," accounting for about 80 percent of spending, Boerboom says.

One of the retirements was Dwight Aakre, a veteran farm management specialist who retired June 30 after 32 years. Aakre, well known in state ag circles, covered a broad range of farm management issues, including the federal farm bill, a complicated topic that's important to agriculturalists.

Boerboom says it's his personal hope that Aakre's former position will be refilled.

The extension services, which operates county offices, regional research centers and on the main campus of NDSU in Fargo, offers programs and services in these areas: community vitality, livestock, crop and natural resources management, family economics, 4-H, human development and family science, horticulture and forestry and nutrition, food safety and health.

In many cases, NDSU extension has only one specialist for a subject area or geographic location, complicating efforts to reduce spending without affecting the services provided, Boerboom says.

"We're only one-deep in many positions," he says.

A "wild card" in extension's effort to comply with the spending cuts is an employee buyout program. The deadline to apply for the program was Sept. 14, and people offered the voluntary separation incentive have 45 days to respond with their decision if they are offered the incentive, Boerboom says.

So it's still unclear how many extension employees will be part of the buyout, he says.

The extension service is getting support from the State Board of Agricultural Research and Education, or SBARE, the duties of which include responsibility for extension.

SBARE members — NDSU officials, agriculturalists and legislators — had determined a list of four priorities for extension in 2017 to 2010. But SBARE now has set a new top priority for the biennium: restoring extension's base budget, for which "I'm exceptionally grateful," Boerboom says.