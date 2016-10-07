Dave Matthews to headline free concert in North Dakota

Dave Matthews will perform Tuesday, Oct. 11, at a free concert in Fort Yates, N.D. Special to The Forum

FORT YATES, N.D. — Dave Matthews will headline a free concert here next week.

"Turnaround: Arts Sings With Standing Rock" will feature performances by Matthews, Mic Jordan, Ledisi, DJ IZ and more beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Prairie Knights Casino and Resort.

A poster for the upcoming show said actress Alfre Woodard will serve as emcee with Chase Iron Eyes, the Democratic-NPL candidate for North Dakota's lone spot in the U.S. House.

Tickets for the free show became available on a first-come, first-served basis Thursday, Oct. 6, and remain available at the Standing Rock Tribal Chairman's Office until 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.

"Turnaround: Arts" is a program under the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities that teams up artists such as Elton John, Usher, Paula Abdul, Cameron Diaz and many others and aims to create success in underperforming schools around the country. For more information, visit turnaroundarts.pcah.gov.