Donor agreement won't affect Ray Richards Golf Course

The Ray Richards golf course in Grand Forks, ND. The golf course is owned by UND which will be loosing their men's golf team next year. Photo taken on Tuesday, April 15, 2016. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

The original 1962 donor agreement for the foundation of the UND-owned Ray Richards Golf Course likely will not be a consideration in its Nov. 1 closure, a university official said Thursday.

Peter Johnson, UND interim vice president for university and public affairs, said he didn't believe the agreement specified the land "needs to be continued" as a golf course.

At the time the agreement was made, Johnson added, golf facilities were less accessible in the Grand Forks area than they are today. He pointed to the Arnold Palmer-designed King's Walk course as an example of the sport's current local presence.

"My understanding then is that there's no requirement in those documents that it be used as a golf course," Johnson said of the land.

The language in the agreement between Raymond Richards and UND does not include any stipulation for the lifespan of the course.

"It is understood by the University that this land is being donated for a golf course to be known as the Raymond Richards Golf Course," the agreement reads. "A modern 9-hole golf course with grass greens is to be built by the University."

The document lists 150 acres of former farmland at a total value of $45,000. Of that sum, $11,250 was gifted by Richards to the university.

UND agreed to pay the remainder of $33,240.21 to three people listed on the agreement as heirs and owners of the land along with Richards.

The university maintained operations at the golf course since its inception. Last spring, UND put out a request for proposals to transfer management of the course to a non-university entity.

Johnson said bids to manage the course did come in from outside parties, but were not accepted.

"I think it has as much to do with the fact that (UND President Mark Kennedy) has made it very clear that we have $500 million worth of deferred maintenance costs to deal with," he said. "So we're looking at every opportunity to find revenue streams, that's one piece."

Beyond the need to prioritize resources, Johnson said the university also had questioned "why we're in the golf course business" when the UND golf team didn't use the course and other golf courses existed in the area.

Moving forward, the university has stated the land at 3501 Demers Ave. in Grand Forks has been identified as a candidate for development by the Community Vibrancy Initiative, a joint effort between UND and the city of Grand Forks.

Johnson previously said such a development could be compared to Dinkytown at the University of Minnesota, with dining and shopping amenities to serve both the student population and the wider metro area.

Plans to develop the Ray Richards land are "way preliminary," Johnson said. The area has not yet been put out for bid.

In the meantime, the grounds of the course will be maintained—though likely not to the meticulous standards of golf—until the university finds a new use for the land. Johnson said he wasn't yet sure what kind of upkeep would need to take place.

"Obviously, there's the clubhouse there that will need to be prepared for winter, but I'm sure that's the case every winter, so that's nothing unusual," Johnson said. Concerning the green spaces of the course, he said, "I'm sure that we'll be good citizens and make sure that we keep the land looking appropriate."