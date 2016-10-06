HELPING HANDS

Hugo's Family Marketplace is joining Feeding America in promoting The Great American Milk Drive. Through Oct. 31, customers can donate to the organization at any Hugo's location in North Dakota or Minnesota. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, there will be a representative from Great Plains Food Bank promoting the event.

Grand Forks Central High School DECA will host a special Pink Out event Oct. 18 at Central's volleyball game against Red River High School. Spectators are encouraged to wear pink, and prize baskets will be raffled off during the game with the proceeds benefiting Altru Cancer Center.

Dusterhoft Family Stores is holding the annual "Turn Pink for a Cure" fundraiser. Donations will be accepted at store locations to raise money for breast cancer prevention and patient resources at the Altru Cancer Center. Employees will pump gas for customers from noon to 3 p.m. today and Oct. 21. A dollar also will be donated for every "check-in" on Facebook throughout this month.