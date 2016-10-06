A minivan got stuck in fresh concrete on 13th Avenue near 43½ Street South shortly before 2 p.m.

Workers had poured the concrete just hours earlier, and crews are trying to smooth over the deep tire tracks.

The vehicle drove between two traffic barrels while trying to cross the intersection, WDAY-TV is reporting.

The vehicle was still drivable after police pulled it out of the muck.

The summer-long construction project on 13th Avenue South will likely continue for another month.