Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Police pull minivan out from fresh concrete on 13th Avenue in Fargo

    By Forum News Service Today at 4:16 p.m.

    FARGO –  A sticky situation caused a construction setback Thursday, Oct. 6, in Fargo.

    A minivan got stuck in fresh concrete on 13th Avenue near 43½ Street South shortly before 2 p.m.

    Workers had poured the concrete just hours earlier, and crews are trying to smooth over the deep tire tracks.

    The vehicle drove between two traffic barrels while trying to cross the intersection, WDAY-TV is reporting.

    The vehicle was still drivable after police pulled it out of the muck.

    The summer-long construction project on 13th Avenue South will likely continue for another month.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsfargoConstruction
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness