DULUTH, Minn. - Snow may mix in with rain across much of the Northland tonight as temperatures drop into the 30s.

The National Weather Service reported that sunny skies this morning will give way to increasing clouds later in the day. Rain is forecast to move in tonight, with some thunderstorms possible in northwestern Wisconsin.

As temperatures drop overnight, some snow may mix in with the rain, especially across northern Minnesota, the Weather Service reported. The rain-snow mix may linger into Friday morning. No accumulation is expected.

Lows tonight into Friday morning are forecast to drop into the mid- to upper 30s in Duluth and the low 30s across the Iron Range on gusty northwest winds, with highs reaching only the mid- to upper 40s on Friday.