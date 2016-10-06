Accidental shooting injures juvenile male in Enderlin

Search
    By Kris Kerzman Today at 11:01 a.m.

    ENDERLIN, N.D. - Officials said two juvenile males were involved in the accidental shooting of a teen Wednesday night, Oct. 5, in Ransom County.

    The Ransom County Sheriff's Department responded to a residence in the city of Enderlin around 7 p.m. to reports of a shooting.

    Police believe that the two were arguing over the use of someone's gun. One of the males reportedly attempted to take the gun away from the other when it accidentally fired.

    An official with the sheriff's office said the juvenile male was hit in the leg area when the small caliber rifle fired.

    The victim was taken away by ambulance and the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time. Initial reports suggested he is around 14 years old and was taken to Essentia Health in Fargo.

    Authorities said no arrests were made. The investigation is still ongoing, but at this point, they feel that it was accidental in nature.

    Police would not say at this time if the incident took place indoors or outside of the residence or who else may have been there when it happened.

    The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation was also called out to the scene to assist.

