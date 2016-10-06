Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Grand Forks police investigating threat at Lake Agassiz Elementary School

    Crane removes damaged helicopter from Sanford Medical Center

    By Forum News Service Today at 10:12 a.m.
    The helipad at Sanford Health is seen in the background of this 2016 file photo of the Roger Maris Cancer Center. Forum file photo

    FARGO—A crane was used to remove an AirMed helicopter from the rooftop helipad at Sanford Medical Center in downtown Fargo Thursday morning, Oct. 6, after the aircraft experienced a mechanical problem during a landing.

    The helicopter suffered minor damage to the tail rotor, but the quick action of the pilot resulted in a safe landing, said Tim Meyer, AirMed director.

    "No patients or crew members were on board with the pilot, and there were no injuries," Meyer said, adding that the helicopter will be repaired to ensure continued service.

    In the meantime, Sanford's AirMed service remains fully operational, a hospital spokeswoman said.

    Explore related topics:NewsfargoNorth DakotaSanford Medical CenterSanfordHelicopter
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness