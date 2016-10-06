Crane removes damaged helicopter from Sanford Medical Center

The helipad at Sanford Health is seen in the background of this 2016 file photo of the Roger Maris Cancer Center. Forum file photo

FARGO—A crane was used to remove an AirMed helicopter from the rooftop helipad at Sanford Medical Center in downtown Fargo Thursday morning, Oct. 6, after the aircraft experienced a mechanical problem during a landing.

The helicopter suffered minor damage to the tail rotor, but the quick action of the pilot resulted in a safe landing, said Tim Meyer, AirMed director.

"No patients or crew members were on board with the pilot, and there were no injuries," Meyer said, adding that the helicopter will be repaired to ensure continued service.

In the meantime, Sanford's AirMed service remains fully operational, a hospital spokeswoman said.