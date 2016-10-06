Police are investigating an early Thursday morning burglary after receiving a report of an assault and gunshots fired on UND's campus.

Grand Forks Police were sent to 320 Cambridge St. after a man flagged down UND Police at 2:23 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release. The man, whose name was not released, told officers he discovered a white man about 5 feet 11 inches tall inside his home. The reported intruder, whom the victim described as between 200 and 220 pounds, struck the man in the face before fleeing, according to the release.

The victim said it wasn't long before he discovered another man in his house. The second reported intruder, described as a muscular black man weighing more than 250 pounds, 6 feet 4 inches tall and wearing a gray jacket, also fled. The victim was treated a Altru Hospital for facial injuries.

Police also found bullet holes in the side of the home, officers said in the release, adding UND Police were dispatched at 2:06 a.m. to the 200 block of Centennial Drive for a report of gunshots. That location is just south of the house where the burglary was reported.

Those with information regarding the reported burglary and shots fired should call the Grand Forks Police Department at (701) 787-8000.