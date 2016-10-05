Chase Passauer. an employee at a law firm in the Cathedral Hill neighborhood of St. Paul, was shot to death on April 7, 2016. (Courtesy photo)

Ryan David Petersen. 37, of Woodbury, was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Thursday, April 7, 2016 in the building that houses the W.A. Frost & Co. restaurant in St. Paul. Photo courtesy of the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.

ST. PAUL.—The family and friends of slain law clerk Chase Passauer said they want justice to be served as they waited for a verdict after two days of testimony and a morning of closing arguments.

"I think he would have been proud of the prosecution," said Christopher Passauer, the victim's father. "And I think he'd be proud that we're all here watching it."

Passauer, 23, had wanted to become a defense lawyer. About 35 family members and friends attended the trial, with some flying in from out of state, he said.

"He had a lot of life," said friend Ishan Sahu. "I think what everybody's hoping for is just the proper process of the legal system ... that's exactly what he would have wanted."

During closing arguments Wednesday, Ryan David Petersen ceded all elements of the charges against him except premeditation.

Petersen was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder with intent, and possession of a firearm by an ineligible person in connection with Passauer's death.

Ramsey County District Judge William Leary, who will decide the case, said that he plans to announce his decision Friday morning.

"There was no rational basis for this crime. There was no motivation," defense attorney Gary Wolf said in his closing argument, calling Petersen troubled, emotionally disturbed, impulsive and incapable of planning.

Petersen took a gun to his attorney's office out of habit, not with the intent of committing a crime, Wolf said. Petersen's escape to a cabin in Wisconsin and disposal of the murder weapon were not indicators of premeditation, either, but a response to the situation, he said.

Wolf also questioned the validity of testimony given by Petersen's girlfriend of 22 years, Keri Schill. She said Petersen told her he was going to shoot his attorney "or something to that effect."

Prosecutor Richard Dusterhoft said that even if Schill's testimony is discounted, Petersen's claims that he went to the office in a blind rage and began firing without aiming could not explain the evidence.

Five shots were fired at close range and three from farther away, through a plate-glass window; all eight rounds hit the victim, who was seated in his chair, Dusterhoft said.

"The claim that he didn't aim is completely unreasonable," Dusterhoft said. "This wasn't random."