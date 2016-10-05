Co-working space to open in downtown GF

Brandon Baumbach, Evolve ND co-founder and board president, announces the opening of The 701, a co-working space in downtown Grand Forks. (April Baumgarten/Grand Forks Herald).

Grand Forks' first co-working space will open Dec. 1 in downtown, with founders hoping a shared office area will encourage a culture for entrepreneurship and innovation.

Evolve ND, a local nonprofit, will open The 701, a co-working space that allows those who rent it to use the facility as a shared office at 33 S. Third St. — in Suites C and D of the Old Town Block. Evolve ND co-founder and board president Brandon Baumbach announced the new space Wednesday during a One Million Cups event in the Empire Arts Center. Evolve ND also is looking for an executive director for the shared office.

"Co-working is a work culture that aims to do one thing: bring innovation to the market," said Baum­bach, who also is a business development projects coordinator for the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corp. "In Grand Forks, many entrepreneurs work in their own basements, storage units or garages. We want to embolden these people to start a new adventure and create even more oppor­tunity for themselves and our entire region."

All right there

The idea of a co-working space is to provide an office area for those who want to start a business. For a rental fee, The 701 will provide desks, conference area, a boardroom, kitchen, office supplies and support services for startups and existing businesses. It's also looking into providing high-speed internet.

Evolve ND will offer a variety of rental plans, from $15 a day to $200 a month. It also will offer corporate memberships.

The office space is taking reservations for space, and while it has spots reserved, there should be plenty of space, Baumbach said. Workers can bring their own equipment into the building, such as computers.

There will be rules and operations standards to protect the privacy of others and to maintain an environment of respect.

The co-working space is not a unique idea for the world, Baumbach said, adding it's becoming a growing phenomenon even in the Midwest. He first learned of the idea when he visited Norway and worked at a shared office.

Shared offices are meant to lower overhead costs and prevent startups from falling deeply into debt. But Baumbach hopes Evolve ND can serve as a go-to point to help entrepreneurs get started and work through the sometimes complicated and overwhelming steps of launching a business, such as providing resources for filing taxes.

"We want to get you connected," he said. "We want to be a network more than anything else."

The shared office is emulating a modern business model, said Corey Mock, executive director of the Greater Grand Forks Young Professionals, which sponsors One Million Cups. Mock recalled how Evolve ND pitched the idea to the EDC, which has looked for ways to retain workers for businesses in the area.

"This is exactly one of the things that we need that helps make Grand Forks a more successful entrepreneurial community," Mock said. "We want Grand Forks to be that place where you start that business, that you are on the fast lane to success and prosperity."

The 701 has partnerships with other co-working spaces across the region, including in Fargo, Bismarck, Rapid City, S.D., and Brookings, S.D. Those who rent space from The 701 can travel to partner cities and use those offices.

The shared office was made possible through the support of local businesses that want to promote entrepreneurship and growth in the city, Baumbach said.

The vision of Evolve ND is to create a culture that promotes startups, entrepreneurship and innovation in Grand Forks, he added.

"It's more than just a co-working space, even though that is what I am announcing today," he said. "It's about education and encouraging people throughout the community and saying you can do this."

For more information on The 701 or to reserve a spot, go to www.the-701.com.