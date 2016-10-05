Snow showers, hard freeze in central, western ND

A small cluster of bright, yellow leaves gingerly cling to a chain link fence bordering the Sam McQuade Softball Complex after being tossed about by the strong, gusty winds as traffic in Bismarck passes by on Wednesday. Tom Stromme / Bismarck Tribune

BISMARCK -- Fall conditions arrived in full force in central and western North Dakota on Wednesday, with strong wind, low temperatures, raindrops and even a few snowflakes.

The temperatures will sink further in the coming days, with the Bismarck area’s first hard freeze nearly a certainty this week. But, in true fall fashion, the cold days aren’t here to stay.

“This is the transition season,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Janine Vining, explaining that “a lot of rollercoaster-ride kind of temperatures" can be expected.

Webcams on Wednesday morning showed snow showers in Beach, Williston, Dickinson, New Town and other western North Dakota towns, Vining said. While parts of eastern Montana had accumulating snow, nothing seemed to be sticking in this state.

Vining said no snow was likely this week in Bismarck, though rain was possible. The winds blew in excess of 30 mph across southwestern and south-central North Dakota, with a gust of 46 mph recorded in Bismarck on Wednesday morning. Lighter winds are forecast for today.

Vining said temperatures won’t climb out of the 40s through the rest of the workweek. Widespread freezing temperatures were expected tonight, and temperatures could dip to the mid-20s in some areas by Friday morning, according to Vining. She said the average first freeze of the season for Bismarck is in late September, so an early October first freeze is not unusual.

A warmup is expected for the weekend, with highs in the 50s on Saturday and 60s on Sunday and into next week, Vining said.