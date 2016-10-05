VALLEY CITY, N.D. -- A Valley City police lieutenant who resigned in July in the face of a second internal investigation against him was accused of having sex in a squad car and in the department’s evidence room, authorities say.

The allegations against Lt. David Swenson couldn’t be proven or disproven, Police Chief Fred Thompson said in a press conference Wednesday, Oct. 5.

“This is a ‘he said/she said’ situation and neither party wants to cooperate,” Thompson said. “It is unfortunate that there cannot be a definitive conclusion to this case.”

Just hours after he learned of the complaint, Swenson resigned on July 7. After resigning, Swenson declined to participate in the internal probe, the chief said. And the woman who made the accusations, a Valley City resident at the time who is now believed to be living abroad, couldn’t be reached for a follow-up interview, he said.

Swenson, who does not have a listed phone number, could not be reached for comment.

Thompson said his major concern was the possible impact on the integrity of the evidence room, but he personally inspected more than 1,800 items and didn’t find any that had been disturbed.

The woman approached Thompson at a street dance in June and told him that she had some “interesting information” about Swenson.

Days later, on July 6, the 28-year-old woman gave a signed formal written complaint outlining Swenson’s alleged misconduct, and submitted to an interview.

In the interview, the woman said she had met Swenson in 2012, irked that she had been reported missing by a family member. Shortly after that meeting, the woman traveled to Brazil. After returning in 2013, she met with Swenson to apologize for her behavior in the earlier meeting, fearing repercussions with Valley City police.

About two weeks later, the woman met again with Swenson, who proposed that she serve as a confidential informant for a local drug task force, Thompson said. Swenson and the woman also discussed getting together socially, and she claimed a sexual relationship started in April 2013 and included “six or seven” sexual liaisons in the police evidence room, from the fall of 2014 through August 2015, Thompson said in his investigative report.

The woman was able to provide a “fairly accurate depiction” of the evidence room, accurately pointing out certain details, according to Thompson’s report.

After initially agreeing to take a polygraph examination, the woman later declined and stopped cooperating with Thompson’s investigation. When traveling to the airport in the Twin Cities last August, the woman told deputies in Polk County, Minn., that she used to sell drugs and used to work for the Valley City drug task force and was worried that a Valley City police officer posed a possible threat to her.

The woman who said she had sexual encounters with Swenson was the only woman who came forward, Thompson said. Other reports of similar conduct were “barroom-type of rumors that passed from person to person and eventually got back to me,” he said.

Several Valley City officials were present during Thompson’s news conference to discuss his investigation of Thompson, including Mike Bishop, a city commissioner who oversees the police department.

“I am satisfied with what the chief has done,” Bishop said.

Bishop said he also had heard “scuttlebutt” of similar conduct by Swenson involving other women but said no one was willing to come forward.

The internal investigation into the sex claims followed an earlier investigation, completed in late June, into Swenson’s work hours.

According to a 61-page report obtained by The Forum, the Valley City Police Department’s internal investigation found Swenson logged 4,254.25 hours during calendar year 2015. That works out to nearly 11.7 hours per day, if a person worked each of the year’s 365 days.

For the Valley City Police Department, Swenson logged about 2,100 hours of regular time, including nearly 330 hours of vacation time, as well as 350 hours of overtime and 280 hours of grand overtime. He also worked more than 1,500 hours for Barnes County as the director of the Community Service Program.

In the report, Thompson said a spreadsheet analysis found Swenson’s hours worked for the two entities did not overlap despite more than 20 instances where payroll records indicated Swenson had been paid 20 or more hours in a given day.

Only five of those days were actually 20-plus hour days on the job, with the rest of the hours on other days accounted for with vacation time used, the report stated.