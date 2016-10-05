Authorities ID man killed in farm accident

NIAGARA, N.D.—Authorities have identified a man who died in a farming accident near Niagara Monday.

Jared A. Horejsi of Petersburg, N.D., was found dead near the header of a combine Monday morning by deputies with the Grand Forks Sheriff's Office. He was 34.

Lt. Gary Grove with the Sheriff's Office said there is no reason to believe the death was anything but an accident.

Horejsi leaves behind a wife and two young children, according to an obituary published in Wednesday's Herald. He served on the Dahlen Farmers Elevator Board and the Nash Township Board in Nelson County.

A funeral service will be held for Horejsi on Saturday at the Dahlen Lutheran Church in Dahlen, N.D.