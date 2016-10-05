SANBORN -- A 12-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound at a Sanborn residence Sunday evening, Oct. 2, according to the Barnes County Sheriff’s Office.

Barnes County Chief Deputy Don Fiebiger declined to offer many details of the incident, other than to say a gun was discharged around 10 p.m. at the residence of the boy’s grandfather.

The boy’s identity is being withheld pending the results of an autopsy, Fiebiger said.

Sanborn is about 75 miles west of Fargo along Interstate 94.