    12-year-old boy dies of gunshot wound at grandfather’s North Dakota home

    By Forum News Service Today at 1:41 p.m.
    SANBORN -- A 12-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound at a Sanborn residence Sunday evening, Oct. 2, according to the Barnes County Sheriff’s Office.

    Barnes County Chief Deputy Don Fiebiger declined to offer many details of the incident, other than to say a gun was discharged around 10 p.m. at the residence of the boy’s grandfather.

    The boy’s identity is being withheld pending the results of an autopsy, Fiebiger said.

    Sanborn is about 75 miles west of Fargo along Interstate 94.

    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
