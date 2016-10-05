Mall of America to close for Thanksgiving Day

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Mall officials announced Wednesday, Oct. 5, that the Mall of America will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

According to a letter sent to mall tenants and employees Wednesday morning, the decision was made so “team members can put that energy where it matters most, into making memories with the people they care about most.”

“In years past we’ve all rallied together to answer the call for 24/7 shopper access that Thanksgiving/Black Friday weekend brings. However, it also meant that team members may not have been able to share the day with family and friends. That is why this year we have made the decision to close on Thanksgiving Day,” read the letter, co-authored by mall Executive Vice President Rich Hoge and Senior Vice President of Marketing Jill Renslow.

Despite the closure, the option for mall tenants to remain open on Thanksgiving Day exists, according to a Mall of America press release. Security, along with other key personnel, will be on duty throughout the day.