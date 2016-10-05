Anti-Islam activist Usama Dakdok of the Straight Way of Grace Ministries, who has been speaking at various events in Minnesota this past month, also came to Sunday's community forum, Meet Our Muslim Neighbors, at M State in Detroit Lakes. Photo by Vicki Gerdes/Tribune

An attempt by anti-Islam activist Usama Dakdok to disrupt Sunday's "Meet Your Muslim Neighbors" community forum in Detroit Lakes was met with firm resistance by the crowd of mostly white, mostly Christian area residents.

During a question-and-answer session that followed presentations by two Muslim Americans (begins at 46:50 in the attached video), Dr. Fauzia Haider and Concordia professor Ahmed Kamel, Dakdok stood and thanked them for coming, and for acknowledging that they were not theologians, adding, "which obviously, to me, means you do not know what you are talking about.

"The doctor (Haider) said that we worship the same god," he said. "Allah is not god... your Quran does not teach that Allah has a son, therefore Allah cannot be God."

It was the beginning of an increasingly contentious exchange.

"Do you know the Quran better than me?" Haider retorted at one point. "Who is the Muslim, you or me?"

"I am a scholar, you are not," Dakdok responded.

"What is this event about?" Haider asked the audience.

"Meeting our Muslim neighbors," was the murmured response from the audience.

"Is every Muslim a theologian or a scholar or an imam?" she responded. "No. I am her to tell you how I practice my faith. They (the audience) are here to meet ordinary Muslims, not ISIS. ISIS does not represent me."

Haider also noted that Dakdok's interpretation of the Quran has some clear similarities to some of the rhetoric spouted by ISIS recruiters. "What you quote, ISIS quotes... so the two extremists agree on something."

As Dakdok tried to continue grilling the two speakers, he was asked forcefully to sit down by several members of the audience, who although they didn't outright "boo" him, applauded both Haider and Kamel when they responded, clearly making a point about who had been invited to speak, and who had not.

"You had your turn to speak in Brainerd," Haider said at one point, referring to a recent event where Dakdok was invited to be the featured speaker at a Brainerd church, for an anti-Islam presentation that had taken place just a couple of days prior to Sunday's forum. After several minutes of back-and-forth exchanges, Dakdok approached the front of the room, stating that he wanted to show Kamel a passage from his copy of the Quran (as Kamel did not have a copy with him), and Kamel said, 'Sir, please sit down."

At that point, Detroit Lakes Police Chief Tim Eggebraaten ‒ who was present at the forum, but not in uniform — quietly approached the Florida minister from the side of the room. After escorting a clearly reluctant Dakdok back to his seat, Eggebraaten sat down in the chair right next to him — where he remained for the rest of the presentation.

Aside from Dakdok's interruption, most of the forum was focused on showing the similarities of Muslims and Christians, and how peaceful, friendly relationships can be forged between the two groups.

Haider talked about how while she and her siblings were growing up, their parents would show them movies like "The Bible" and "The 10 Commandments" to supplement their knowledge about the foundations of their religion, which actually espouses the sayings of some of the same prophets as Christianity does.

"Jesus is a revered prophet of Islam," Haider noted, adding,"Jesus is mentioned more times in the Quran than the prophet Muhammed."

The essential difference, she added, is that Muslims do not believe Jesus is the son of God. In many other respects, their teachings are similar.

"When my mom first came to America, she made a statement that was very interesting," Haider said. "She said, 'Americans are really good Muslims'... because they do what Muslims are supposed to do: They're honest in their dealings, they don't cheat, they don't lie, they take care of their neighbors, there's accountability, there's justice — and Islam is all about having a just society. That's what her perception was of America, and she's a practicing Muslim."

Kamel talked about how groups like ISIS and Al Qaeda have used Muslim scripture, taken out of context, to sway the opinions of, and recruit, groups of disenfranchised youth.

"Many researchers make an analogy between terrorism and inner city gangs," he said, adding, "It is a fairly similar phenomenon."

For his part, Kamel said his favorite verse from the Quran was this: "We (i.e., God) created you of one man, and one woman, and made you into many nations and tribes, so that you might get to know one another... By actually getting to know one another, we are fulfilling God's will in the creation of humanity.That's what I believe, and that's how we (he and his wife) raised our children."

Video credit to: Detroit Lakes Area League of Women Voters