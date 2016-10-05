Hugh Jackman reveals title of upcoming Wolverine film

FILE PHOTO of Actor Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness arrive for the Donna Karan New York show during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Hugh Jackman posted on Twitter Wednesday, Oct. 5, to announce the title of his upcoming Wolverine film, previously known as "Wolverine 3."

The film is the threequel to "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" (2009) and "The Wolverine," (2013). It is the tenth installment in the X-Men film series.

"LOGAN," Jackman tweeted in all caps with a picture of a billboard which was unveiled on the corner of Bleecker and Lafayette streets in the NoHo district of Manhattan. The title refers for Wolverine's given name.

The film's director, James Mangold, also tweeted out an official poster. The day before releasing the poster and announcing the film's title, Mangold had teased the film by tweeting out the second page of its screenplay.

"Logan" will be distributed by 20th Century Fox. It's produced by Marvel and the Donners' Company.

Apart from Jackman, the cast includes Patrick Stewart, Boyd Holbrook, Richard E. Grant, Stephen Merchant, Eriq La Salle, Elise Neal and Elizabeth Rodriguez.

"Logan" is scheduled for release on March 3, 2017.