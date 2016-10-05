Tim McGraw and Faith Hill announce Fargo show

FARGO – Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will bring their "Soul2Soul World Tour" to the Fargodome on August 27.

The country singers announced the Fargo stop as part of a 65-city tour in Nashville Tuesday night.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

The tour celebrates the 10th anniversary of their record-breaking tour.

It's the first time Faith will have toured since 2007.

Pre-sale tickets will be available Friday and general admission tickets will go on sale next Friday.

You can find more information about the tour on the Fargodome's website.