Four candidates advance to fill district judgeship

Four candidates out of seven applicants have advanced in the process of filling the Northeast Central Judicial District vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Debbie G. Kleven.

The remaining candidates as chosen by the Judicial Nominating Committee are Theodore T. Sandberg, Jay D. Knudson and M. Jason McCarthy, all of Grand Forks, and Nancy Yon of Thompson.

Kleven had presided over courts in Grand Forks and Nelson counties.

The list of candidates to replace her will be submitted as a recommendation to Gov. Jack Dalrymple, who then has 30 days to make a selection, request another set of candidates or call for an election to fill the judgeship.