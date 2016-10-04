$109,000 check makes big splash

After four years of fundraising, Save Our Pool presented the city of East Grand Forks with a check Tuesday for $109,000 to help pay for amenities at the recently renovated swimming pool.

Save Our Pool members also assured the city there was more money on the way. The group started fundraising and applying for grants in 2012 when the City Council was mulling options for how to address the city's aging pool.

"Over the past few years, their effort of fundraising and grant writing have not only helped save the pool but enhance it for future generations," council member Chad Grassel said.

The donation will defray costs for amenities added to the pool as part of a $2.1 million renovation that wrapped up earlier this summer. Also included in the project was the replacement of the pool deck, installation of a new water slide and renovation of the bathhouse.

The pool reopened in June and saw double the attendance and revenue of its 2014 season. More than 7,450 people visited the pool this summer, bringing in more than $30,000 in revenue.

Several council members offered their thanks to the Save Our Pool group, including Craig Buckalew who applauded its role in rounding up funds.

"If someone didn't grab the bull by the horns, why, who knows where those kids would be swimming," he said.

Other business

At its Tuesday meeting, the council also unanimously approved a maintenance agreement laying out responsibilities among participants after the completion of a $23 million rehabilitation project on Kennedy Bridge is complete.

The agreement includes East Grand Forks, Grand Forks, the North Dakota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

In general, the two cities are responsible for path and lighting maintenance on their respective sides.

The agreement also received unanimous approval from the Grand Forks City Council at its Monday meeting.