    Man found with meth, stolen ice cream gets probation

    By Herald Staff Report Today at 5:52 p.m.

    A Rugby, N.D., man will be under supervised probation after pleading guilty to breaking into a Devils Lake home, stealing ice cream and subsequently being discovered in possession of methamphetamine.

    John Brenno, 40, was ordered a deferred imposition of sentence for one year with supervised probation by Judge Laurie Fontaine, according to a a release from Ramsey County State's Attorney Lonnie Olson.

    Brenno pleaded guilty to burglary and possession of a controlled substance, both class C felonies.

    On June 29, a Devils Lake man woke up to discover his garage had been broken into and a gas can and ice cream missing.

    The victim also found a man passed out inside a car on his street with spilled gas on the ground outside.

    When police responded, they found Brenno in the car with the ice cream container and methamphetamine, the release states.

