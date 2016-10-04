GRAFTON, N.D.—A fitness center in Grafton that was closed to the public three months ago is now ready to serve local residents.

The Collette Fitness Center received unanimous approval Thursday from the North Dakota Legislature's Budget Section to open its doors for public use. The facility opened its doors with modified pool hours Monday.

Managed by the Life Skills and Transition Center, Collette Fitness began operations through a joint powers agreement between the LSTC and Grafton Parks and Recreation. The LSTC took over as the sole operator in the 1997-99 biennium, said Heather Steffl, a public information officer for the North Dakota Department of Human Services.

The LSTC is a branch of the human services department and operates as a support agency for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The facility serves roughly fewer than 100 residents, most of them who live on its campus.

Collette Fitness had been open for public use, with about 170 residents in Grafton having memberships to the facility.

But when the human services department reviewed the LSTC's programs, services and operations, it found there was no record the LSTC obtained permission from the North Dakota Legislature to offer Collette Fitness as a public service, LSTC Superintendent Susan Foerster previously told the Herald. If a state-run facility offers memberships to the public, it must seek approval from the state Legislature's Budget Section, said Tag Anderson, the Risk Management Division director for the North Dakota Office of Management and Budget.

That forced the LSTC to temporarily close the fitness center to the public on July 8 so state officials and LSTC staff could work to resolve the issue. Collette Fitness remained open to LSTC residents, but members of the public with passes to the fitness center were asked to pick up their items.

The closing of the facility to the public caused outcry from Grafton-area residents who used it. Foerster said the facility regretted the inconvenience caused by the closing, adding LSTC staff "appreciated the many positive comments we received about the facility and its services."

It was important to provide the facts of the fitness center's situation to the Budget Section Committee, said Maggie Anderson, executive director of the state human services department.

She testified before committee members Thursday, and after several questions, the Budget Section granted the LSTC approval to offer memberships to the public and compete with other facilities in the region.

Collette Fitness has an indoor pool, a service other area gyms may not offer, and fitness equipment, with the facility offering several fitness classes. The pool hours have been modified to be open from 9 a.m. to noon and 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m to 1 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.

Collette Fitness also helps with what Maggie Anderson called "reverse integration." The facility allows community members to interact with LSTC clients.

"The community of Grafton has a long history of being supportive of the programs and services at the Life Skills and Transition Center," she said. "This is an opportunity for community members and clients to be in an environment together."

Those with Collette Fitness memberships will receive credit for the time they were unable to use the facility if they call (701) 352-4521.