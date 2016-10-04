Grand Police calls on public to help ID assault suspect

The Grand Forks Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in a weekend assault.

Police say the assault took place Sunday evening at 10 N. Third St. Photos were submitted by a witness to the assault.

Lt. Bill Macki said the incident was a personal assault with no weapons involved. The victim has been cooperating with police.

The potential suspect depicted in the photos is a slender black male wearing a black beanie hat and a brownish-green hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on the incident or an idea of who the suspect might be should contact Grand Forks police at (701) 787-8000, use the "Submit a Tip" button on the city's website or by downloading the Tip411 app.