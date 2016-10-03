Gun ownership trends shift to collecting, self-defense

Pat Morley checks out his Ruger 1022 that he had Brothers Firearm Shop work on recently. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Remi Brooke is one of the owners of Brothers Firearm Shop in south Grand Forks. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

A recent study from researchers at Harvard and Northeastern University, currently being reported on exclusively by The Guardian newspaper until its official release next year, suggests that 50 percent of the estimated 265 million guns in the United States are owned by just 3 percent of American adults. These dedicated collectors own an average of 17 guns apiece.

In Grand Forks, the study received mixed reaction from gun specialists.

"There are people who really like shoes and they buy a lot of shoes," said Remi Brooke, a co-owner at Brothers Firearm Shop on South Washington Street.

Brooke said the study makes sense to him. Brothers, which opened in 2015, has many regulars and often has customers who purchase multiple firearms.

The study, conducted in 2015, is unusual in that as opposed to asking participants over the phone if there is a firearm in the household, it asked in an online format how many guns were in the household, which researchers say produces a more accurate count.

The Harvard and Northeastern study also indicates that the types of guns Americans own has evolved in recent years. Women, in particular, are purchasing more handguns for self-defense purposes and becoming a larger proportion of gun owners in America.

According to The Guardian, the study states the number of gun owners in the United States has risen by 10 million since 1994, but that gun ownership is not keeping up with population growth. The survey found the number of American gun owners had dropped from 25 percent to 22 percent of the population. The Guardian reported that a 1994 survey found that 42 percent of American men described themselves as gun owners, compared with only 32 percent of American men in the new study.

Brooke said more people have come in for conceal carry classes recently because they feel a greater need for self-defense knowledge, and that many of those people have been women.

"We see a lot more sales in conceal-carry handguns recently," he said.

Changing profile

Ryan Randall, who operates Tri County Defense, a company that teaches conceal and carry classes in North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin, said he has seen a sharp rise in women getting concealed carry permits in the past three years. Randall said his classes are all about training. It takes a full eight-hour day to complete the concealed carry course, and additional day-long classes are offered for further instruction. In East Grand Forks, he is teaching a "Girls with Guns" course on Nov. 6. He said many women are interested in receiving training to better protect themselves while discovering a new hobby.

"They enjoy it," Randall said. "It's not just self-defense. They're enjoying themselves at the range."

Randall said he believes more people are interested in getting a concealed carry permit because of news reports involving random attacks in public. He is based in St. Cloud, Minn., and said the day after 20-year-old Dahir Adan attacked 10 people with a knife in a mall there last month he saw a noticeable spike in people signing up for his classes.

"There's a lot of people who might have been on the fence about doing it, and something like that happens and it's enough to make them decide," Randall said.

He said he wouldn't put too much stock into survey findings that 50 percent of American guns are in the hands of 3 percent of Americans.

Pinning down total numbers for gun ownership in North Dakota is almost impossible. Other than concealed-carry handguns, no other weapons are required to be registered in the state. As of Dec. 31, 2015, there are 5,224 active Class 1 licenses and 35,648 active Class 2 licenses, for a total of 40,872 active North Dakota concealed weapons licenses, according to the North Dakota Attorney General's office.

"If you think about the heritage of North Dakota, every farm had a shotgun or rifle," said Thomas Reiten, an instructor at the Forks Rifle Club and a 2004 inductee to the North Dakota Shooting Sports Association Hall of Fame.

Reiten said he has also seen an increase in women obtaining their concealed carry permits recently and said there is more interest in female-specific classes.

He said many of the people who take his courses want to make sure they are carrying weapons in a legal and proper manner.

The findings of the Harvard and Northeastern survey were not convincing to Reiten, who said that at least in North Dakota, the majority of homes have a firearm of some sorts, whether for recreation or self-defense.

The Guardian story can be found here: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/sep/19/us-gun-ownership-survey