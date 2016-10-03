Polk County man faces burglary, assault and arson charges

FOSSTON, Minn.—A Fosston man was arrested on outstanding warrants Friday for charges, ranging from burglary to arson, related to a conflict with an ex-girlfriend.

Kelly Erick Chunn, 45, was arrested and booked into the Northwest Regional Corrections Center on Friday.

He faces five criminal counts: two counts of burglary in the first degree, a felony; one count of fifth-degree assault, a gross misdemeanor; one count of fifth-degree arson, a misdemeanor; and one count of fourth-degree criminal damage to property, a misdemeanor.

If convicted, Chunn could face up to 20 years in prison and up to $35,000 in criminal fines.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Sept. 10, a Polk County sheriff's deputy was dispatched to a Fosston residence on reports of property damage. Upon arrival, the deputy met with the landlord, who told him Chunn had done damage to his property, which he rents to his daughter, Chunn's ex-girlfriend.

The deputy took a statement from the occupant, who said Chunn broke into her home about 1:21 a.m. Aug. 28. She told the deputy Chunn had kicked in her garage door and living room door and that he yelled at her and made her feel afraid.

The victim told authorities Chunn was intoxicated, and that while the two were in the garage he ripped down a polyester curtain and set it on fire. She also said he pulled on her wrist and kicked her van.

The woman told the deputy she wanted a restraining order against Chunn.

On Sept. 12, an order for protection was issued by the Polk County District Court to eliminate contact between Chunn and the victim. A deputy served the order to Chunn at his residence, at which point Chunn agreed to discuss the Aug. 28 incident. In an interview with authorities, Chunn acknowledged the woman's father was angry about damage to the home, but denied knowledge of the Aug. 28 incident.

At that time, the deputy administered a breathalyzer test to Chunn, who had a no drinking order stemming from a 2009 arson conviction. The test revealed a 0.112 blood-alcohol content, according to the criminal complaint.

Based on the investigation, a warrant for Chunn's arrest was issued in Polk County District Court on Sept. 23.