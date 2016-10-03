Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Bass Pro Shops hooks Cabela's in $5.5 billion deal

    Man suspected of stealing prosthetic leg arrested after fleeing on bike in Fargo

    By Forum News Service Today at 11:39 a.m.
    Joseph L. LeDoux

    FARGO — Fargo police arrested a man suspected of stealing a prosthetic leg Monday morning, Oct. 3, after the man fled on a bike and was later found hiding in the bed of a pickup truck.

    According to a Fargo police report:

    Police were called to the 1000 block of 44th Street south on a theft report about 1 a.m. Monday.

    The resident of an apartment unit told police a computer and prosthetic leg were taken and the suspect's name was Joseph L. LeDoux.

    LeDoux, 38, fled on a bike after officers spotted him near the apartment complex with the prosthetic leg.

    Officers set up a perimeter and used a Moorhead police canine to track LeDoux to a pickup truck, where he was found hiding in the truck's bed.

    LeDoux was arrested on two outstanding warrants, a parole violation warrant, and on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia, possessing stolen property and refusing to halt.

    Explore related topics:NewsPoliceCrimefargomoorheadJoseph Leonard Ledoux
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement