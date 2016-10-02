West Fargo woman, 71, dies in crash in northeast ND

PETERSBURG, N.D.-- A 71-year-old West Fargo woman has died in a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 2 in Petersburg, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said late Sunday.

Her name has not been released pending notification of family.

The accident at 3:45 p.m. Sunday occurred when a Plymouth Voyager driven by Malik Yahaya of East Grand Forks, Minn., left the roadway and vaulted over a median crossover, then entering the westbound lanes of traffic where it collided head-on with a Honda Civic driven by the West Fargo woman.

The West Fargo woman died at the scene about 45 miles west of Grand Forks.

Yahaya was taken by ambulance to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and air bags were released. The patrol continues to investigate the crash.