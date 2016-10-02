Police arrest man after 'unusual' conversation with boys

Grand Forks Police officers arrested a man facing a charge of disorderly conduct after they say he had an "unusual conversation" with two juvenile males linked to a report of a possible attempted abduction.

According to a police news release, officers responded to a report of an attempted child abduction around 4 p.m. on the 2400 block of 10th Avenue North. They detained a man who matched the description provided by witnesses, but determined there was no abduction attempt. Instead they found found the man had been speaking with two young males.

Eric Larson, 41, a temporary Grand Forks resident was taken into custody in the incident, police said.

The police statement told parents to talk to their children about interactions with strangers.