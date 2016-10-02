Minnesota man claims $115K jackpot for ticket sold in Perham

DENT, Minn. - “I expected to win someday,” said Gerrit Wierbos as he happily claimed a Northstar Cash jackpot worth $114,577. “Why not? Somebody will win,” he added.

The Dent resident said he isn’t a regular lottery player, but keeps an eye on the jackpots.

“I wait until it’s up there,” he explained. The estimated Northstar Cash jackpot on Sept. 24 was over $100,000, which qualified as “up there,” so he purchased two tickets. “And what do you know? I won the jackpot on one and I won a dollar on the other one,” he said. “I’m a lucky guy.”

Wierbos said he’ll keep playing and thinks he will probably win big again someday.

“I’m counting on it!” he said with a smile. “The odds are 50/50, either you win or you don’t,” he joked.

Dean’s Country Market, located at 211 Market Drive in Perham, sold the winning ticket.