A fatal police shooting of an 18-year-old black man in Los Angeles is under investigation, police said on Sunday, a day after the deadly use of force drew protesters to the scene.

Carnell Snell Jr. was killed in the latest officer-involved shooting to stoke concerns about racial bias in policing in the United States. His identity was confirmed on Sunday by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office.

The shooting occurred on Saturday afternoon after officers saw a vehicle with paper license plates and suspected it was stolen, police said at a news conference. The vehicle did not follow commands to stop and a chase ensued, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

During the chase, a male passenger got out of the car and fled on foot, police said. Officers followed him to a residence, where he was shot and killed, police said.

No officers were injured. Police said a handgun was recovered at the scene but did not say to whom it belonged.

KTLA television reported Snell had been running away with his hands raised in the air when he was shot, citing witness accounts.

Dozens of people gathered in protest later in the day and into the evening, at times shouting at police, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Protesters also rallied outside the Los Angeles mayor's home, throwing eggs at the residence, reporters said on social media.

A Los Angeles police spokeswoman declined to provide more details on the shooting when reached by phone on Sunday.