UND grad student Brittany Burton with the T-shirt she designed for the North Dakota Clothesline Project in 2014. JOHN STENNES

The purpose of this project is "to bear witness to the survivors and victims of violence, to help with the healing process of those who have lost a loved one or are survivors of violence, and to educate, document, and raise awareness of the extent of the problem of violence," said Kay Mendick, director of the UND Women's Center.

"We know that it can be incredibly difficult to view this project," she said. "It is heart-wrenching to read story after story."

However, Mendick said she wants to remind people that that room is full of courage displayed by the victims of violence.

The event displays the stories of survivors of violence and also the stories of those who can't tell their own, each color coded to display the different forms of violence.

"They are breaking a silence around an issue that many don't want to talk about, let alone think about. ... We are incredibly grateful to each and every one of them."

Decorated shirts on display at the project tell the stories of victims of interpersonal violence. When this project first started in 1995 there were 114 shirts on display, and now the collection has grown to display 450 shirts. Shirts are collected and added throughout the year.

"As you can imagine, the response is as individual as the people that walk through it," Mendick said. Some are shocked that these things have happened. Some are outraged and want to be a part of the solution.

About 1,200 to 1,500 visitors walk through the project while it's on display. More than 50 volunteers worked to set up for this event and each year that number grows.

The display is open from 8 a.m to 8 p.m. through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to noon Friday. The event is sponsored by the UND Women's Center and the North Dakota Council on Abused Women's Services, based in Bismarck.