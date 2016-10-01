With pending development, what happens to Arbor Park's art?

Layla Messner and her sons Owen, 3, (right) and Carter, 1, stroll to the rummage sale where Patrick Lamberson (left) of Grand Forks Central and Josiah Olsen, of Minot, wait to help them. The Grand Forks Central Politics Club held a community event at Arbor Park Saturday to keep the park from being developed into apartments. They offered refreshments, a rummage sale, and student performances. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

It's not a sure thing, but it's likelier than ever that a building will replace downtown Grand Forks' Arbor Park.

The City Council is likely to cast a vote to start negotiating the terms of a building deal on Monday evening. That won't finalize the deal itself, but it kicks off a process expected to bring a finely tuned proposal back to city leaders before the end of the year. If they like what they see, then what's now a park will become a construction site—one that will host a five-story building with condos and commercial space.

But is it the end of Arbor Park?

The answer to that question isn't clear, but city leaders have said that the public art on the site will be saved, potentially scattered around the downtown area or perhaps on to a nearby portion of the Greenway. City Council members have said it's possible the park could be relocated, but member Ken Vein said that's only realistic "to a point," and City Administrator Todd Feland was even less optimistic about the possibility.

"I don't know if we can cut and paste that whole thing," Feland said. "I think that will end up in strategic areas in and around downtown."

Dismay and disappointment

The likelihood that Arbor Park will be built upon has been met with dismay from those in the local arts community as well as by those who helped build it. Steven Schadler, horticulturist for the Grand Forks Park District from 1988 and 2002, said he worked with a local program with plenty of "disadvantaged youth"—school dropouts or those with legal or drug troubles—to build nearly all of the park in the early 2000s.

Schadler says that, working in the early 2000s, he had always thought the park would be longer-lasting.

"Part of what really hurts my own personal feelings is that I was telling (the youths) when they were building it that they could bring back their children and grandchildren. ... It would give them a sense of pride for decades," he said. "I personally feel like I let down these young people that helped build the park."

Meredith Richards, the city's deputy director of community development, said that regardless of Schadler's experience, the city always meant for parks like Arbor Park them to be temporary, pointing out that a similar space was built upon during the 2000s, where condos on the 100 block of North Third Street now stand.

Artist Adam Kemp worked with fellow Grand Forks resident Mary Weaver to try to save the park and preserve it under the auspices of the Park District. He said he just didn't have a vision for how to relocate the art in the park if it's ever built upon. To him, it's a unified work of art where it stands.

"You're asking me, what would I do with the ruins of an artwork?" He said. "As soon as the bulldozer hits, that's it. It's done. It's over with."

Negotiations

But those kinds of contingencies are still far off, and they hinge on a successful negotiation process. That's set to start soon, with city officials expected to deal with Dakota Commercial and Development, the development company behind the proposal for a new building.

The starting point for negotiations is included in the proposal, which includes a land purchase for $1, a 10-year property tax exemption from the city, and a request that the city pay for half the cost of a $700,000 skywalk linking the building to the parking garage across the street—to be fulfilled "when commercial tenants are secured for two or three floors."

The group is also asking to relocate sculptures within the park on the new building property, with remaining public artwork turned over to the city.

City leaders' response to those figures has been mixed. City Council member Ken Vein has pointed out that those financial figures are only part of the equation—there's plenty more to learn about the building and potential benefits of building it, such as generating taxes, before those numbers can be decided.

But though City Council member Danny Weigel said he's be ready to vote for a sound financial deal, he said that selling the land at Arbor Park for $1 dollar isn't one. Especially while the city is in the midst of a push to raise its sales tax, due before voters Nov. 8, he said it sends a mixed message to ask local residents to chip in more while giving a big break to a downtown development.

"It would be tough for me to support just giving away a piece of property that has value for one dollar," he said.

And Kemp says the fight to save the park isn't over yet.

"We gather our resources and we kind of consider what we do next," he said. "To a certain extent, the campaign continues. I have had to let various upset supporters know that this is not over. It's even more important now to contact your City Council member, the city administrator, the mayor and the planning department."