September was sixth-wettest in Grand Forks

It is no stretch to call it a soggy September.

Compared to normal weather for the month, September 2016 was unusually wet.

"It's very fair to say that," said National Weather Service meteorologist Jennifer Ritterling.

The past month was the sixth-wettest on record as recorded at the weather service's Grand Forks office west of the UND campus. The month saw 4.97 inches of precipitation.

"That's almost 3 inches above normal," Ritterling said.

Measured at the Grand Forks airport, the past month was the seventh-wettest yet recorded, with 4.16 inches for the month.

It did not take long for the month to take a place in the rainy top 10. It rained 3.73 inches Sept. 4, filling city streets with flash flooding.

"That kind of blew the old record for that day right out of the water," Ritterling said.

The month had 10 days in which there was rainfall, she said.

Along with the above-normal rain, September was also warmer than usual in Grand Forks, with an average temperature of 60.3 degrees, or 2.3 degrees above normal.

The high for month was 83 on Sept. 3, and the low was 37 on Sept. 14. The average high in a typical September is 69.7 and the average low is 46.3.

One thing last month did not include was a freeze, helping keep residents swatting at mosquitoes into October.

A typical autumn here will first reach 36 degrees, cold enough for frost, Sept. 16. The 32-degree day will usually be Sept. 30, Ritterling said.

"We are running a little behind, but it's not crazy abnormal," Ritterling said.