Strongest hurricane since 2007 headed toward Jamaica, Cuba

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Hurricane Matthew weakened slightly on Saturday as it headed towards Jamaica and Cuba, but with winds reaching 145 miles per hour (230 kph), islanders braced for its arrival as forecasters warned the storm was still powerful enough to wreck homes.

Matthew, the strongest hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean since Felix in 2007, was forecast to make landfall as a major storm on Monday on Jamaica's southern coast, home to the country's capital, Kingston, and its only oil refinery. It could also affect tourist destinations such as Montego Bay in the north.

With Matthew about 390 miles (625 km) southeast of Kingston, the U.S. National Hurricane Center ranked it at Category 4 of the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale of hurricane intensity. Earlier it had been ranked at the top Category 5.

Rain fell on the Jamaican capital on Saturday and authorities said they were taking all possible precautions.

"The government is on high alert," said Robert Morgan, director of communications at the prime minister's office, which hosted an emergency meeting to plan for the storm on Friday.

Disaster coordinators, police and troops are on standby and shelters are being opened across the island, Morgan said.

Cuba declared the first stage of an emergency in five eastern provinces. In its second city, Santiago de Cuba, the ruling Communist Party opened shelters and organized volunteer teams to clean storm drains and gather food stocks.

"We have to work intensely," said Lazaro Exposito Canto of the party central committee, saying in the Granma newspaper that volunteers would go from house to house to warn of the storm.

Cuba has a solid track record of preparing for storms. The last big one to hit was Sandy in 2012, which though weaker than Matthew, caused major damage to property and killed 11 people.

Matthew's center will move across the central Caribbean Sea on Saturday and towards Jamaica and Haiti late on Sunday, U.S. forecasters said.

ISLANDERS STOCK UP

Jamaica was hard hit by Hurricane Gilbert in 1988. Matthew could be the most powerful storm to cross the island since records began, meteorologist Eric Holthaus said on Twitter.

Many Kingstonians stocked up on water and food on Friday.

Tenaj Lewis, 41, a doctor who was stocking up with groceries in Kingston on Friday, said Jamaica was much better-prepared for hurricanes than when Gilbert struck.

"The country literally shut down for months," she said.

Since then, hurricanes have brought a few days of power outages but have not been nearly as destructive and many Jamaicans were unflustered.

Southwest Airlines warned that flights to Montego Bay might be disrupted and said customers could reschedule.

Forecasters issued a hurricane watch for portions of Haiti, with Matthew forecast to skim past its southern coast, which is prone to devastating flooding. Officials said preparation efforts were focused in the south.