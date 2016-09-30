Speaker shares religious journey at Ember in Grand Forks

From 10 a.m. to noon Oct 8, the Ember coffeeshop at 8 N. Third St., Grand Forks, will host speaker Patrick Tamkong. Tamkong will speak about his religious journey.

St. Michael's hosting fall dinner

St. Michael's annual Fall Dinner and Bazaar will take place starting at 10 a.m. Sunday, at 524 Fifth Ave. N. Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu includes meatballs and ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw, rolls and apple and pumpkin desserts. Adults can eat for $11 and children ages 3-10 eat for $5. Homemade donuts with also be for sale.

Goose River Lutheran Church hosting auction

The Goose River Church, located 5 miles west of Hatton, N.D., is hosting its annual auction sale at 7 p.m. Oct. 5. The auction will feature craft items and baked goods.

African children's choir to perform

Calvary Lutheran Church, 1405 S. Ninth St., Grand Forks, will host the internationally acclaimed African Children's Choir at 7 p.m. Oct. 7. The program will feature children's songs and traditional spiritual and gospel favorites. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted at the event. The proceeds will support education, relief and development programs.

Lawton Lutheran church will host turkey dinner

The annual Lawton Lutheran Church Fall Turkey Dinner will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Lawton Community Center in Lawton, N.D.

Crookston church hosting conflict handling lessons

First Presbyterian Church of Crookston, 510 N. Broadway, will be hosting speaker Sandra G. McNichol to teach a series of lessons on handling conflict. The three-part series will take place 7-9 p.m. Oct. 11, 18 and 25. The cost is $30 for all three sessions. Register by calling (218) 281-4853.