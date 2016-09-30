Donald Masse, standing in a backyard strewn with belongings—from empty bottles to what looked like small refrigerators to a cheese grater—said he knows his property is probably in violation of local junk codes.

And he said he's been working to have it clean for some time and that he knows that the Grand Forks Health Department is after him to have it tidied up.

But he said he just needs a little more time—maybe until the first few days of October.

"I'm throwing stuff out," he said. "I'm going to try to be in compliance."

But on Sept. 13, the Grand Forks Board of Health gave Masse 15 days to clean up the yard, and Masse's property is still filled with piles of items. Earlier this week, Health Department employee Javin Bedard said the property was not yet in compliance when he stopped by and said that missing a Health Department deadline would mean action taken by the Health Department to have it cleaned up, with costs passed on to Masse.

"We will be consulting with the city attorney on that," Bedard said. "That's probably the best answer that I can give you at this point."

Bedard said that he wasn't immediately aware of Masse's right to an appeal, so he wasn't sure what a timeline might be for cleaning the property.

The Herald was unable to reach Bedard on Friday to confirm that Masse's property remained in violation—and that all deadlines on the property had passed—but Bedard had previously said that any action would come next week at the earliest.

City Attorney Howard Swanson was unable to be reached for comment on Friday.

Masse also has had $53,000 in fines for his backyard assessed against him in Grand Forks Municipal Court this year. That figure includes a $1,000 fine, as well as a $52,000 fine that was given a one-month deferral in August, pending the property being cleaned and staying clean for nearly a year.

A Grand Forks Municipal Court official said Thursday that the fine had not been assessed against Masse yet, which appears to be corroborated in online court records.

The fines and looming deadlines are the latest in a history of junk accumulation charges that stretch back for years.

"It's a heartbreaking issue," said Jeannie Mock, a member of the Grand Forks Board of Public Health and a City Council member. "There could be some deeply rooted psychological or mental issues that are kind of at the root of this problem, and all we're doing is reacting to it. ... He has the rights to refuse any mental health services. (But) at some point, you have to protect the neighbors and the public health, as heartbreaking as it is."

On Friday, Masse spoke of the suggestion that he might be mentally ill with derision. There's plenty he wants to save and keep and would likely retrieve later, and he said he doesn't want any help—but he said if he could have it out in time to stave off fines and Health Department involvement, "all of it" would go.