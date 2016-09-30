BISMARCK—The University of Mary, Turtle Mountain Community College and Sitting Bull College were awarded federal grants this week to help more Native Americans pursue careers as teachers and administrators in high-need, reservation schools.

To combat teacher shortages and high turnover rates seen on many reservations in North Dakota and across the country, some colleges have turned to educating tribal members to become teachers and administrators at their own schools or other reservations.

"We had found that if we grow our own (on the reservation) ... that they're more likely to stay in the schools," said Koreen Ressler, vice president of academic affairs at Sitting Bull College in Fort Yates. SBC received about $800,000 to train 10 students in various four-year education programs.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Education announced that the three North Dakota institutions were among 20 recipients of $6.7 million in grants to boost the number of teachers on reservations.

The University of Mary received nearly $1 million to partner with Turtle Mountain Community College, which will receive part of the funding for undergraduate students pursuing K-12 education degrees. The University of Mary will provide funding for graduate students who want to become principals and special education teachers.

Carmelita Lamb, department chair of Graduate Studies and Distance Education at the University of Mary, said the university identified in its grant proposal a need for more Native American teachers on reservations, where often it may be difficult to recruit and retain teachers.

"These reservation populations are super remote, and so to be able to recruit kind of mainstream graduates is kind of difficult," she said.

Ressler said there's a significant turnover in teachers at schools on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.

"A lot of time, younger people right out of college use the reservations as a steppingstone to get into the bigger schools," Ressler said.

University of Mary's grant will be used not only to support Turtle Mountain's effort to educate Native American K-12 teachers, but also to provide them with an opportunity to advance their degrees.

"These degrees are not available to them in their home tribal colleges," said Lamb, a Texas native and member of the Lipan Band of Apache.

Previously, Lamb worked as an administrator at Turtle Mountain, where she said she saw the need for quality teachers.

"Rolette County is the poorest county in our state," she said. "That's where we're targeting."

Students at all three colleges who will receive funding through the grants are required to work in high-need communities, preferably a Native American community, after completing their degrees.

"We're a high-poverty community; all of the surrounding communities are high-poverty communities," said Teresa Delorme, department chair of Teacher Education at Turtle Mountain.

Kellie Hall, vice president of the community college, said many of local school systems will pluck graduates from the teacher education program, though some have gone into non-native communities, too.

"(Students) are very excited about the financial support through this grant," Hall said. "It removed the barriers for a lot of our people, because you're looking at people who are used to working full-time jobs plus trying to manage school and a family."

Through its grant, University of Mary will support seven students in its graduate programs for school administrators and special education teachers. The programs are offered online, which is seen as a huge benefit for people already employed in reservations schools, but still want a higher degree.

"Anytime we have a bridge to a master's degree, I think that's a plus," Hall said.