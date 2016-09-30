New hires at Vogel, Altru

Vogel Law Firm has recently announced the addition of Debbie Kleven and Ariana Meyers to its Grand Forks office. Kleven joined the firm upon retiring as a Grand Forks district judge and will practice in alternative dispute resolution, mediation, estate planning, elder law and farm and business succession. Meyers will practice in the areas of family and immigration law.

Acme launches website

Acme Equipment, a division of Acme Tools has announced the launch of its new website, AcmeEquipment.com. The improved website will offer instant information on new, agricultural and construction equipment as well as service and rental information.

Altru hires two

Altru Family Medicine Center has recently hired Dr. Jennifer Byfuglien and Dr. Karin Lokensgard. Byfuglien sees patients ranging from newborns to elderly and specializes in obstetrics. Lokensgard works with patients in the long-term care setting, treating diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease and dementia.

Altru named among the best

Altru Hospital has been recognized as one of the best hospitals for 2016-17. Altru received a high performing rating in the areas of heart failure, hip replacement and knee replacement by the U.S. News and World Report.

Writers win national contest

The National Federation of Press Women Communications Contest winners have recently been announced and include Pamela Knudson and Suzanne Irwin of Grand Forks. Knudson, a Herald features reporter, was the contest's overall winner and took home four first place, two second place, and one third place title. Irwin took second place in Radio and Television Advertising with an honorable mention in the Videos for Website category.

JLG Architects recognized nationally

JLG Architects has been named as No. 56 of the top 100 architecture firms in the United States by Building Design+Construction magazine. This is JLG's third year on the last, rising from number 87 last year.

Oslo merges with CHS

Members of Farmers Union Oil Company, an agricultural retailer out of Oslo, Minn., recently voted to merge with CHS Inc., the nation's leading farmer-owned cooperative. The vote passed with 96 percent approval. The merger will become effective January 2017, pending approval by the CHS board of directors.

Mayor recognized

The Association of Minnesota Emergency Matters has awarded Mayor Brian Holmer of Thief River Falls the 2016 Emergency Management Advocate Award. The award was presented Sept 20 in Breezy Point, Minn.