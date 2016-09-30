UND-owned Ray Richards Golf Course to close Nov. 1 for good

The Ray Richards golf course in Grand Forks, ND. The golf course is owned by UND which will be loosing their men's golf team next year. Photo taken on Tuesday, April 15, 2016. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

The UND-owned Ray Richards Golf Course is shutting down for good Nov. 1, the end of its current season.

A UND news release Friday announced the cancellation of a request for proposals made last spring to transfer course operations to an outside party. The university did not make an award for the RFP.

Peter Johnson, interim vice president for university and public affairs, said the decision to close the RFP and end the course came down to a question of resources.

Johnson said the university's need for expanded sources of funding became more clear after the second round of state budget allotments were passed down to higher education in early May.

Proposals for continued operation of the course did come in, he said, but as time went on and the UND administration changed, those proposals were declined in favor of ending the course.

"We've wondered, we've questioned over the past few years, should we be in the golf course business?" Johnson said. "Our golf teams don't play out here, and there are some good golf courses in the city."

The course in question is named after UND alumnus Ray Richards, who, along with three other owners, donated the 150-acre former farm to the university in 1962. The agreement made between Richards and UND included an understanding that the land was being donated for a golf course to be named after Richards. The original landowners transferred the plot to the university for a rate of $300 per acre, for a total of $45,000.

Of that sum, Richards gifted $11,250 outright.

Beyond just the finances of the course, Johnson also pointed to findings of the Community Vibrancy Initiative, a joint effort between UND and the city of Grand Forks, as a factor that weighed into the decision.

That initiative focuses on the possibilities of improving the relationship between the city and UND, as well as bolstering local arts and events and downtown development.

According to the news release, the course grounds had been identified as a site that "could be ideal for a vibrancy district."

Johnson described the concept of the vibrancy area as something like Dinkytown at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. Selling the land outright would not be off the table, he said, but it also isn't UND's first choice.

The university would be interested in visiting with anybody with a logical plan to develop the space, though Johnson added the process is still in its earliest stages.

Herald reporter Wade Rupard also contributed to this report.