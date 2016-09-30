Police identify possible Wal-Mart thief

Surveillance photos released by the Grand Forks Police Department on Thursday show a young, white male with a stocky build and scraggy beard exiting the store with a computer.

Thanks to public assistance, police have identified a man who walked out of Wal-Mart last week with a computer he did not buy.

The Grand Forks Police Department sent out a message at 9:20 p.m. Thursday saying the suspect had been identified. The man's name was not released at the time.

The announcement came about 10 hours after police posted surveillance photos from Wal-Mart showing a young, white male with a light beard and a fuller face walking out of the superstore's 32nd Avenue South location on Sept. 22 with an HP computer under his arm. Police indicated the man was identified via a public tip.

The man does not yet appear to be in custody, arrest reports indicate.