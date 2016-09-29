MINOT, N.D. -- A potential threat by a student Wednesday involving Minot’s Ramstad Middle School had police scrambling late into the night, but so far it hasn't had any validity, although Minot police are on alert.

Police Investigations Capt. John Klug said the police received information about the threat earlier Wednesday night and several officers “investigated as thoroughly as possible.”

“The threat was made by one student and was very specific, but the investigation was not able to immediately verify any of the information originally given,” Klug said.

As a precaution, however, on Thursday morning, the police assigned several officers to Ramstad Middle School and also to Jim Hill Middle School “to help send the message to parents that the police department was taking the threat seriously and was taking steps to ensure the safety of the children.”

This incident is still under investigation, said Klug, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

“At this point in the investigation, we believe the children are safe to attend school as scheduled,” Klug said.