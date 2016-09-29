FCC delays final vote on pay TV box reform

WASHINGTON—The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Thursday it would delay a final vote on a landmark reform of the $20 billion television set-top box market.

The three Democrats on the commission said in a joint statement that they backed the idea of allowing users to drop the boxes that route cable and broadcasting to consumers' televisions but are "working to resolve the remaining technical and legal issues." The vote had been set for Thursday.

FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler has touted his plan to allow tens of millions of U.S. pay TV subscribers to ditch costly set-top boxes and access video programming online. But his position faces fierce criticism from cable companies and programmers.

The plan, first proposed in January, is aimed at ending the cable industry's long domination of the $20-billion-a-year set-top box market and lowering prices for consumers. Nearly all pay-TV subscribers lease set-top boxes from their cable, satellite or telecommunications providers at an average annual cost of $231.

The FCC is expected to take a final vote in the coming weeks under what is known as its "circulation" process, rather than approve the measure in a public meeting.

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, the key swing vote, disclosed at a U.S. Senate hearing earlier this month that she had "some problems" with Wheeler's proposal. It had included a new licensing body to ensure that pay-TV companies do not make anti-competitive agreements.

In recent months, the plan drew fierce opposition from television and content providers, including AT&T Inc., Comcast Corp. and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.

The new rules would require companies covering 95 percent of U.S. TV subscribers to comply by September 2018. Wheeler in January initially proposed open standards for set-top boxes that would allow tech companies to re-tool the delivery of video content. The proposal grants device makers the ability to integrate cable company apps.

Set-top box rental fees have jumped 185 percent since 1994, while the cost of televisions, computers and mobile phones has dropped 90 percent, the FCC has estimated.

Senator Edward Markey criticized the delay as "an unequivocal loss for the tens of millions of Americans across the country who are forced to spend their hard-earned money on overpriced set-top box leases."

Cable companies have expressed concerns that rivals like Alphabet Inc. or Apple Inc. could create devices or apps and insert their own content or advertising in cable content.