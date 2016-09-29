Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.: Pedestrian hit by Amtrak train in Emerado

    UPDATE 10:30 a.m.: Pedestrian hit by Amtrak train in Emerado

    By John Hageman Today at 8:40 a.m.
    File photo of the Amtrak logo on a train. Joshua Lott/Reuters

    A pedestrian was injured after he was hit by an Amtrak train in Emerado, N.D., Thursday morning.

    Emerado resident Dan O’Donnel, 51, is listed as the injured pedestrian in a North Dakota Highway Patrol news release. He was standing next to the railroad tracks in town and was struck by a westbound train at 5:20 a.m., according the release.

    O’Donnel was transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks for treatment of his serious injuries, the Highway Patrol said. He was in satisfactory condition as of 10:15 a.m., a hospital spokeswoman said.

    The crash is under investigation. 

    Check back for further updates on this developing story.

    Explore related topics:NewsEmeradoAmtrakGary Grove
    John Hageman

    John Hageman covers local business and North Dakota politics. He attended the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities, where he studied journalism and political science, and he previously worked at the Bemidji Pioneer.  

    Jhageman@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1244
    Advertisement
    randomness