UPDATE 10:30 a.m.: Pedestrian hit by Amtrak train in Emerado

A pedestrian was injured after he was hit by an Amtrak train in Emerado, N.D., Thursday morning.

Emerado resident Dan O’Donnel, 51, is listed as the injured pedestrian in a North Dakota Highway Patrol news release. He was standing next to the railroad tracks in town and was struck by a westbound train at 5:20 a.m., according the release.

O’Donnel was transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks for treatment of his serious injuries, the Highway Patrol said. He was in satisfactory condition as of 10:15 a.m., a hospital spokeswoman said.

The crash is under investigation.

