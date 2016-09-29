UPDATE 10:30 a.m.: Pedestrian hit by Amtrak train in Emerado
A pedestrian was injured after he was hit by an Amtrak train in Emerado, N.D., Thursday morning.
Emerado resident Dan O’Donnel, 51, is listed as the injured pedestrian in a North Dakota Highway Patrol news release. He was standing next to the railroad tracks in town and was struck by a westbound train at 5:20 a.m., according the release.
O’Donnel was transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks for treatment of his serious injuries, the Highway Patrol said. He was in satisfactory condition as of 10:15 a.m., a hospital spokeswoman said.
The crash is under investigation.
