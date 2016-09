A person was hit by an Amtrak train in Emerado, N.D., Thursday morning, a member of the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office said.

Lt. Gary Grove said it happened about 6 a.m. Thursday. He was unsure of the extent of the person's injuries.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is the lead agency investigating the case. A Patrol employee expected a news release to be forthcoming.

Check back for further updates on this developing story.