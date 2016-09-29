EMERADO, N.D.—A pedestrian was injured after he was hit by an Amtrak train in Emerado Thursday morning, but authorities said he walked away from the scene before being taken to the hospital.

Emerado resident Dan O'Donnel, 51, is listed as the injured pedestrian in a North Dakota Highway Patrol news release. He was standing next to the railroad tracks in town and was struck by a westbound train at 5:20 a.m., according the release.

O'Donnel was transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks for treatment of his serious injuries, the Highway Patrol said. He was in satisfactory condition as of 10:15 a.m., a hospital spokeswoman said.

Sgt. Robert Kennedy of the North Dakota Highway Patrol said O'Donnel was next to a row of trees along the tracks when he was struck. O'Donnel managed to walk back to his apartment, but the train conductor called 911.

"The deputies were able to follow his blood trail and get a hold of the ambulance," Kennedy said. He was unsure why O'Donnel was next to the tracks.

While he was unaware of the specifics surrounding the Emerado incident, Peter Pomonis, state coordinator of Operation Lifesaver in North Dakota, said there are a few rules of thumb for pedestrians walking near train tracks. Operation Lifesaver is a nonprofit education program under the North Dakota Safety Council.

First, rail lines are private property, so pedestrians should only cross or be near tracks at designated crossings, Pomonis said. Moreover, trains overhang the tracks they're traveling on, so pedestrians should stay 15 feet away from tracks.

"There can be chains or other things hanging from the train that can hit pedestrians," Pomonis said.