More than 100 injured in Hoboken, N.J., train crash

The Hoboken, New Jersey train station, scene of a train crash where a New Jersey Transit train derailed and crashed through the station, injuring more than 100 people, is pictured in Hoboken, New Jersey on September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK -More than 100 people were injured, some of them critically, when a New Jersey Transit train derailed and crashed through the station in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Thursday, Sept. 29, according to a spokeswoman.

The spokeswoman, Jennifer Nelson, declined to say whether there were any fatalities.

Dramatic pictures posted by commuters showed a train carriage that appeared to have smashed right through the station concourse, collapsing a section of the roof, scattering debris and wreckage and causing devastation.

Hoboken lies on the west bank of the Hudson River across from New York City. Its station is used by many commuters traveling into Manhattan from New Jersey and further afield.

"Unbelievable scene in Hoboken right now," wrote one Twitter user, Chris Lantero (@Chris_Lantero). "Train crashed and went straight through the platform into the station."

Train crash, roof collapse at hobken terminal. pic.twitter.com/nvptxR9iQj — Noah Simon (@noahmsimon) September 29, 2016

'My train just ran full force into Hoboken Station' https://t.co/O3k9PGYcx4 pic.twitter.com/aAVzdOJ0pI — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) September 29, 2016

Officials from the local police, fire department and New Jersey Transit could not immediately be reached for comment, and there was no immediate word on injuries.

NJ Transit said in a post on Twitter that rail service in and out of Hoboken station was suspended due to a train accident.

PATH trains said on Twitter that due to a NJ Transit train derailment at Hoboken station, all of its services were also suspended.