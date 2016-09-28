The new University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health and Sciences building in Grand Forks, ND on Friday, May 27, 2016. (Joshua Komer/Forum News Service

A power outage in north Grand Forks on Wednesday left UND's new medical school in the dark for a few minutes, leading to concern about research projects being lost.

When the power went out Wednesday at the 325,000-square-foot facility, the backup generator kicked in, but something else failed, leading to a three-minute outage, said Jessica Sobolik, the director of alumni and community relations for the School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Some feared millions of dollars of research may have been lost because of the outage, but that turned out not to be the case. Sobolik said she does not know of any research projects that were lost as a result of the outage and staff at the medical school is in the process of assessing how much damage the outage caused.

"Some estimates have been thrown out there, but we have not confirmed any of those yet," she said. "Initially, that concern was brought up, but then was later found out not to be the case. What they thought was a complete shutdown was not actually what happened."

In cases such as this, the generator should kick in to prevent a loss of power, but something else malfunctioned Wednesday. Medical school staff is working with the contractor and designer of the building to figure out what went wrong and how to prevent an incident such as this one from happening again, Sobolik said.

"Today we are assessing what it is that failed and to make sure that doesn't happen again," Sobolik said.

The new $124 million School of Medicine and Health Sciences building, which was entirely paid for by the state Legislature, opened this past summer.

The building includes new research laboratories, 14 exam rooms and an operating procedure room, among other high-tech medical equipment.